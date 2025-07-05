Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275,452 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Aercap worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aercap by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aercap by 393.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aercap by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aercap by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Aercap by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aercap Stock Performance

AER opened at $115.89 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.09.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. Aercap had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Aercap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

