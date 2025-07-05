Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 226.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 108.0% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD opened at $291.84 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.34. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.94.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

