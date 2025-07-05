Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,842 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,920 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 140.6% during the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,574,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $110,870,000 after buying an additional 920,087 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $232,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of TPR opened at $90.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

