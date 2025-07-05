Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,069 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $48,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $155.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $375.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

