T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,061,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TMSL opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $869.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66.

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

