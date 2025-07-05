T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,704,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,284,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,474,000 after buying an additional 425,142 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after buying an additional 397,278 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,762,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,367,000 after buying an additional 387,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

TROW stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.82. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.60%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

