T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,610,542,000 after acquiring an additional 90,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,944,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $16,614,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,800,524 shares in the company, valued at $154,105,266,654.36. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 628,560 shares of company stock worth $144,455,659 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $240.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

