Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 245 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sutton Place Investors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $136.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $136.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

