Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sutton Place Investors LLC decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,608 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,523,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,123,000 after purchasing an additional 536,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.24 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

