Sutton Place Investors LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. NWI Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,936,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,600,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,375,000 after acquiring an additional 931,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $555.88 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $557.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $519.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.75.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

