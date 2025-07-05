Sutton Place Investors LLC Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Sutton Place Investors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 5.4% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

DFCF opened at $42.15 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

