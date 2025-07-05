Sutton Place Investors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,182.58.

Netflix Stock Up 0.8%

NFLX opened at $1,295.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,207.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,036.59. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total transaction of $12,856,481.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,669.34. This trade represents a 96.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

