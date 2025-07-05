Sutton Place Investors LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $48.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $368.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

