Sutton Place Investors LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PFE opened at $25.45 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

