Sutton Place Investors LLC Acquires 945 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

