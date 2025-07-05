Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.57 and traded as high as C$6.23. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$6.22, with a volume of 352,624 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGY
Surge Energy Price Performance
Surge Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Surge Energy
In related news, Senior Officer Murray Bye purchased 11,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.88 per share, with a total value of C$57,803.60. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.
