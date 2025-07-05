Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Jude Bricker Sells 2,103 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $24,878.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 125,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,499.38. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $670.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,037,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,065,000 after buying an additional 437,550 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,620,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after buying an additional 374,221 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 20.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,681,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 285,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 264,976 shares during the last quarter.

SNCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

