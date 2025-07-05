Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 174 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 395.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $96.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8993 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

