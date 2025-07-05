Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 662 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 73.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 1.4%

ROL opened at $56.44 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

