Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NiSource by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 126,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,121,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,510,000 after acquiring an additional 207,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of NiSource by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $233,590.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,541 shares in the company, valued at $701,035.21. The trade was a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

