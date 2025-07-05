Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.30 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $21.32 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

