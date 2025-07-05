Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.73 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,380. The trade was a 14.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,094.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,473.62 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,876.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,940.53.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. Wall Street Zen cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cowen began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,323.67.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

