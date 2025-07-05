Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 510.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,942,000 after purchasing an additional 682,532 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 464,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,032,000 after buying an additional 377,756 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,053,000 after buying an additional 330,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.46.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

