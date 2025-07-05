Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 143.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,514.57. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 183 shares in the company, valued at $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.