Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,532 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $374,557,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,081,000 after buying an additional 1,170,093 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,702,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,521,000 after buying an additional 717,591 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,690,000.

QQQM stock opened at $228.86 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $229.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3161 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

