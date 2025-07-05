Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $392.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

