Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 45,962,742 shares traded.

Strategic Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Strategic Minerals alerts:

About Strategic Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Minerals (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY) is a producing minerals company, actively developing strategic projects in the UK, United States and Australia.

In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company’s main countries of operation are the UK and USA.

In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.