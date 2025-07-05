Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $197.50 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $207.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.10.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

