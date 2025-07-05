Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $545.00 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $549.38 and its 200 day moving average is $625.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

