Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total value of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,182.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,295.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $551.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,207.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,036.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

