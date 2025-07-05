Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 121,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 231,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 58,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.55 and a 52-week high of $125.27.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

