Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 3,332 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 152,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 41,180 shares in the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 104,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 183,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $54.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $750.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

