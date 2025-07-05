Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 102,961 Shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) by 471.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,961 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, LongView Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000.

Get Capital Group Global Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:CGGE opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.12 million and a P/E ratio of 23.16. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

About Capital Group Global Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.