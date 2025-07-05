Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 248,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 145.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IVLU opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.