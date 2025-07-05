Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2%
SDY stock opened at $138.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.42 and its 200-day moving average is $133.46. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
