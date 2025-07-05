Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 25,148 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 198.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,148 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.82% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDEC. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,953,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1,552.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 102,369 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 276.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 101,846 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 595,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 55,722 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BDEC stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $356.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.