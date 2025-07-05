Stella Cosby Sells 2,349 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director Stella Cosby sold 2,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total value of C$15,926.22.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of CEU opened at C$6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.59 and a 1 year high of C$10.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CEU shares. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.54.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
