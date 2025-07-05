Stella Cosby Sells 2,349 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director Stella Cosby sold 2,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total value of C$15,926.22.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of CEU opened at C$6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.59 and a 1 year high of C$10.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CEU shares. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.54.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.