Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.44 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.28.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. CICC Research started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

