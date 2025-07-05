Stage Harbor Financial LLC Sells 480 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.23. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

