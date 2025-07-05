Stage Harbor Financial LLC Invests $322,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 131,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

