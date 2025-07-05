Stage Harbor Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 170,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

