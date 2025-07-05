SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Stake Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of SPX Technologies worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,147.70. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

SPX Technologies stock opened at $173.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.51. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SPXC. UBS Group raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

