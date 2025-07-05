Spectris’ (SXS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,180 ($43.40) to GBX 3,000 ($40.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXS
Spectris Trading Up 0.5%
Spectris Company Profile
The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.
Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.
Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.
Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.
This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spectris
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The Apple Comeback Will Be Better Than the Setback
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How a Government Loan Changes the Game for Plug Power
- What is a support level?
- Qualcomm’s Hold Rating Misses Strong Growth Story
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.