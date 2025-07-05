Spectris’ (SXS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,180 ($43.40) to GBX 3,000 ($40.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Spectris alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXS

Spectris Trading Up 0.5%

Spectris Company Profile

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 4,018 ($54.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 1,877 ($25.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,036 ($55.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,659.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,583.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

(Get Free Report)

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.