SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $582.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $552.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.59. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

