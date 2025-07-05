SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Sharp Financial Services LLC’s Largest Position

Sharp Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 367.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,272 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 15.6% of Sharp Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $20,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,436,000 after purchasing an additional 92,463 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 550,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,243,000 after buying an additional 55,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,094,000 after buying an additional 411,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,755 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $448.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.