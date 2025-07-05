Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $402,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,201,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $249.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.99. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

