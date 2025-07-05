Sonata Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,658,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,402,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,366,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,077 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 987,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,442,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after acquiring an additional 67,236 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $127.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $136.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

