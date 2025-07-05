SL Advisors LLC Sells 56 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SL Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 0.6% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ecolab by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $274.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.96 and a 52 week high of $274.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.