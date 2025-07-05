Simmons Bank Sells 8,059 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,386,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VEA opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.