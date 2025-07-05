Simmons Bank Sells 4,073 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,998 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,633,565,000 after acquiring an additional 961,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,416,000 after acquiring an additional 503,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

